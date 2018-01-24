 Finally EFCC arrest ex-SGF Babachir Lawal | Nigeria Today
Finally EFCC arrest ex-SGF Babachir Lawal

Posted on Jan 24, 2018

Former secretary to the federal government Babachir Lawal has been arrested by the Economic and financial crime commission

Babachir Lawal who was recently sacked by president Muhammadu Buhari following his indictment by a panel set up to probe him is currently in EFCC custody according to reports.

A statement from EFCC hinted that Babachir Lawal is cooperating well with the EFCC.

