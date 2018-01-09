 Financial crisis hits Yobe Desert Stars ahead of league – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Financial crisis hits Yobe Desert Stars ahead of league – The Punch

Financial crisis hits Yobe Desert Stars ahead of league
The Punch
Newly-promoted Nigeria Premier League side Yobe Desert Stars have allegedly been hit by financial crisis resulting in the team's failure to participate in the National League Super 4 in Lagos. The Yobe State Government-owned club were second in the
