Fire Destroys Over 100 Shops At Sango Plank Market, Ibadan

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in News | 0 comments

An inferno at Sango Plank Market in Ibadan on Friday has burned millions of naira worth of merchandise and destroyed no less than 100 shops. The fire was reported to have started at 2 am according to Mr. Abdul-Akeem Olanrewaju, the Chairman of Ibadan and Area carpenters’ association. “The inferno would have burnt the entire […]

