Fire Destroys Over 100 Shops At Sango Plank Market, Ibadan

An inferno at Sango Plank Market in Ibadan on Friday has burned millions of naira worth of merchandise and destroyed no less than 100 shops. The fire was reported to have started at 2 am according to Mr. Abdul-Akeem Olanrewaju, the Chairman of Ibadan and Area carpenters’ association. “The inferno would have burnt the entire […]

The post Fire Destroys Over 100 Shops At Sango Plank Market, Ibadan appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

