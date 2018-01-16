Fire guts 10-hectared Daje Palm Oil Farm in Langtang

ire has gutted down the 10-hectared Daje Palm Oil Farm in Sabon-Gida, Langtang South Local Government, Plateau State, licking up more than 4,000 palm trees. Also burnt by the weekend fire were 500 cashew trees, 200 improved varieties of mango trees, among other plants. A Nigerian pilot correspondent, who visited the 10-year-old farm owned by […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

