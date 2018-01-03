Fire razes office complex at Tin-Can port – The Punch
|
Vanguard
|
Fire razes office complex at Tin-Can port
The Punch
Scores of clearing agents operating at the Tin-Can Island and Port and Terminal Multipurpose Limited escaped death as their office complex was razed by fire on Tuesday. The office complex, which was densely populated, was rented out by Seaview …
Agents Escape Death as Fire Razes NPA Complex at Lagos Seaports
Fire guts Container Complex at Tin Can
Fire outbreak guts 40 offices at NPA complex
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!