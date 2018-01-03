Firm moves to set up phone manufacturing factory in Ogoni



An indigenous firm in the Niger Delta region, the RoboMicheal Limited, said it has signed a contract with a Chinese company to set up a phone manufacturing factory in Ogoni land.



The phone factory, according to the Managing Director of the firm, Ayobo Michael Ibrahim, would empower over 500 people who would be trained in technology, adding that it would also address issues of unemployment in the region.



Ibrahim disclosed this at Bori, in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, at the weekend, during a consultation meeting with the Conference of Ogoni Traditional rulers, women and youths.She said the firm was granted licence by the Federal Government last month to operate the OML 11, and to also set up industries in the area.



The Managing Director, said projects aimed at developing Ogoni land are underway, adding that to sustain job creation in the area, every youth would be empowered with skill.She disclosed that a new global city would be built in the area, with shopping malls, health centres, and houses, adding about 25 non- governmental organisations would move into Ogoni after the completion of the project.



Meanwhile, women and youths in Ogoni land have called for the establishment of industries and setting up of projects that would create jobs and skill acquisition to help improve their welfare.



The women and youths decried intense sufferings by the people, and asked for programmes that can alleviate poverty and improve their standard of living.One of the women, Mrs. Berisi Duabari said: “What we need now in Ogoni is for government or companies to come into the land and create something that will alleviate the sufferings of the people because we are dying of hunger.”



A youth leader, Deene Dunri, said: “The youths are eager to work to improve our welfare, we need development in Ogoni land and not stories anymore.” Similarly, traditional rulers in Ogoni said they are ready to accept companies willing to come and explore its oil and develop the area.



The Supreme Council of Ogoni Traditional Rulers disclosed this decision after its general annual meeting, which held at the palace of His Royal Majesty, King Godwin Gininwa, the Gbene-Mene Tai, Korokoro community in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State.



The Publicity Secretary of the Council, who is the paramount ruler of Kpite community, Samuel Nnee, Gbene-Mene, said the communities of Ogoni are ready to work with any company that will come to explore oil in the area.Nnee noted that if oil exploration resumes in Ogoni, it would bring economic development, and give jobs to youths of the area, putting an end agitations, cultism and criminality.



