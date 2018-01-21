Firm to promote industrial advancement

Silicon Valley-Nigeria Economic Development (SV-NED) will hold a programme to promote industrial advancement in the country.The event: “Second Nigeria Immersion Programme”, will come up Monday, February 12 to Friday, February 16, 2018 in Lagos and Monday 19 to Friday 23, in Abuja.

In a statement, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company, Chief Temitope Ajayi, revealed that the seminar would focus on enterprise operations, data centres, cloud services, advanced technology, block chain, trusted business partnerships, the Internet of things, cyber security technology, risk assessment, risk management, business security standards, security operations and DevOps, security software and application, and development standards.

According to her, the in-depth technology event is aimed at adding value to business owners, strategists, government agencies, software developers, engineers, technology strategists and planners, IT managers and technology investors.

