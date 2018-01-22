Fowler: FIRS Raked in N4tn in 2017 – THISDAY Newspapers
The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) collected a record N4 trillion in taxes last year. This was disclosed yesterday by the FIRS Chairman, Mr. Babatunde Fowler, during a visit of the members of the Senate and House of Representatives Finance …
