FIRS nets N4.03trn in 2017

THE Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS, has collected a total of N4.03 trillion in 2017representing 82.38% of government set target of N4.89 trillion. FIRS’ collection of N4.03 trillion is N720 billion (22 percent) more than the 2016 total collection figure of N3.305 trillion. The 2017 collection performance exceeded the 2016 collection performance of 78.75%. Executive […]

