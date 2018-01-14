Nigerian singer Omawumi marries heartthrob – The Eagle Online
Nigerian singer Omawumi marries heartthrob
The Eagle Online
Singer, songwriter, actress Omawumi, has gotten married traditionally to her longtime sweetheart, Tosin Ibrahim Yusuf, in her hometown, Warri, Delta State. The 35 year-old Itsekiri bride, who has two daughters with her heartthrob, was beautiful and …
First dance, cutting of the cake and more highlights from Omawumi's traditional wedding in Warri (videos)
