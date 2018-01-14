 Nigerian singer Omawumi marries heartthrob – The Eagle Online | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerian singer Omawumi marries heartthrob – The Eagle Online

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments


YNaija

Nigerian singer Omawumi marries heartthrob
The Eagle Online
Singer, songwriter, actress Omawumi, has gotten married traditionally to her longtime sweetheart, Tosin Ibrahim Yusuf, in her hometown, Warri, Delta State. The 35 year-old Itsekiri bride, who has two daughters with her heartthrob, was beautiful and
First dance, cutting of the cake and more highlights from Omawumi's traditional wedding in Warri (videos)YNaija

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.