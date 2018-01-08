First Look At Cartoon Series About Life In The White House [Trailer]

He doesn’t watch CNN, he doesn’t read the failing New York Times, and there’s no way he will ever tune in to Our Cartoon President.

Except you know he won’t be able to help himself, because there’s already quite the buzz around the show inspired by Stephen Colbert’s caricature.

Showtime dropped the trailer over the weekend, which you might have missed during the frenzy to make your last two days of freedom count, and it’s been pretty well received thus far.

Here’s Rolling Stone:

Presented as a mockumentary about life in Trump’s White House, Our Cartoon President also features the other personalities circulating through the administration – a gnomish Jeff Sessions, a stalking Ted Cruz, the dimwitted Trump sons and a bevy of other sycophants – as well as animated versions of Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi, who manage to outwit Trump with “New York talk.” The 10-episode Our Cartoon President premieres on Showtime on February 11th…

Roll the trailer:

Good job, ‘Merica.

[source:rollingstone]

