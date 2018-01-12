Five African Nations Championship facts

Rabat, Morocco | AFP | Five facts about the African Nations Championship (CHAN), which begins in Morocco Saturday:

— A total of 242 goals have been scored during the previous four tournaments in the Ivory Coast, Sudan, South Africa and Rwanda at an average of 2.16 per match.

— Tunisia trounced Niger 5-0 two years ago to create a record winning margin while Nigeria edged Morocco 4-3 during 2014 in the match with the most goals.

— There have been two hat-tricks in the 112 games, scored by Given Singuluma of Zambia and Chisom Chikatara of Nigeria in 14 and 15 minutes respectively.

— Libya became 2014 champions despite drawing all but one of their six matches. They defeated Gabon, Zimbabwe and Ghana in the knockout phase through penalty shootouts.

— A 1-0 scoreline has been the most common since the tournament started, occurring 27 times, followed by 2-1 on 17 occasions with 0-0 and 1-1 the equal third most frequent result.

