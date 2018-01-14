Five Myths about Boko Haram – Lawfare (blog)
|
Lawfare (blog)
|
Five Myths about Boko Haram
Lawfare (blog)
Editor's Note: Boko Haram is one of the most violent, and least understood, militant groups in the world. Despite this bloody record, many counterterrorism policymakers and analysts misrepresent the group's history and ambitions. Alexander Thurston, my …
VSF spends N6.7b on schools, hospitals destroyed by Boko Haram
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!