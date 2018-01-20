Five Oil Workers Kidnapped In Niger Delta
Five employees of the oil company Sahara Energy Oil, a Nigerian energy firm, have been abducted in southern Niger Delta on Wednesday. Andrew Aniamaka the Delta State police spokeperson said they were picked up near the Ajoki community. “The police in partnership with the military are working to ensure that the victims are rescued unhurt […]
