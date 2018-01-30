FLASH | Saraki’s Aide Moves Out of NASS Office, Brags About Owning PDP Structure in Kwara State

Hon. Moshood Mustapha, flamboyant Special Adviser on Special Duties to Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki on Tuesday (today) sent his assistants to move his belongings out of his office at the Senate wing of the National Assembly complex, SIGNAL can report.

Sources informed about the development disclosed to SIGNAL that Hon. Mustapha, a former member of the Federal House of Representatives, who till this minute is a Special Adviser on Special Duties to the Senate President, sent one of his close aides to remove what is left of his belongings in his office at the National Assembly.

“He sent one of his close assistants to move his belongings out of the office, and the aide was heard bragging that Moshood Mustapha has received the blessing of a popular Mallam who told him that he will be the next governor of Kwara State and doesn’t need the blessing of Saraki or anyone else”, a source who did not want to be named told SIGNAL.

Hon. Mustapha’s aide reportedly went ahead to brag that over the last few years, Hon. Mustapha has made billions of naira through his connections and is ready to face anyone for the governorship seat including his own brother who is believed to be the preferred candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara State.

Further checks by SIGNAL revealed that Hon. Moshood’s father who is a long time beneficiary of the late Baba Oloye – Abubakar Olusola Saraki has warned his son against threading the treacherous path of biting the hands that fed him and to also refrain from his ambition to go against his own biological brother – Alhaji Lukman Mustapha – a banker who has garnered enough support across the state to run for the exalted seat.

Attempts by SIGNAL to reach Hon. Mustapha for comments proved abortive at the time of filing this report.

When contacted for comments, the Special Adviser on Media to the Senate President, Mr. Yusuph Olaniyonu said he was not aware of the development.

More to come…

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post FLASH | Saraki’s Aide Moves Out of NASS Office, Brags About Owning PDP Structure in Kwara State appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

