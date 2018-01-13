 Flood Menace: Delta govt. approves construction of storm water discharge channels | Nigeria Today
Flood Menace: Delta govt. approves construction of storm water discharge channels

To properly address the menace of flooding in Asaba, the state capital, the Delta State Government has approved the construction of Storm Water Discharge Channel along Ambassador Ralph Uwechue Way to Anwai River, and that of DBS/Cabinet/Umejei Adudu Way to Amilimocha River both in Asaba. The State Executive Council gave the approval on Wednesday during […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

