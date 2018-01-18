Flying Doctors Nigeria
For Abiola Orekunrin, the dream to start Flying Doctors was conceived when she was in medical school. Her sister was in need of an urgent medical attention which she never came.
Today, Flying Doctors is breaking new grounds in Nigeria.
Watch the video to learn more.
