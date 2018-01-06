Fola Ogunlesi finds love again

Lagos big boy and eldest of the famous Ogunlesi brothers, Fola Ogunlesi, has rediscovered his groove after two failed marriages. Love in the form of beautiful mother of two, Ireti, has come flooding back into his life.

Fola, a brother to Lanre and Kayode, and wealthy owner of popular events centre, Fantasyland, located in Ikoyi, Lagos, had earlier been in a bed of bliss with his first wife, Idowu, who ran a fabric business at Alade Market in Ikeja, but the union hit the rocks when one of Idowu’s friends, Omolewa, took her place in Fola’s home and heart.

For a while, Omolewa and Fola cruised around. Things however fell apart following ‘irreconcilable differences’ between the pair, culminating in a very acrimonious divorce.

But now, Fola has consigned all that to the dung hill of history since Ireti appeared on the scene to fill the void in his love life. The pair have become virtually inseparable at public functions. Ireti has already become the Madam in Fola’s opulent Ikeja GRA mansion while he is spoiling her silly with things money can buy.

