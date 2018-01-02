Follow Mikel’s example, leave Leicester, Okoronkwo tells Musa – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Follow Mikel's example, leave Leicester, Okoronkwo tells Musa
Vanguard
Former Super Eagles defender, Isaac Okoronkwo has told Ahmed Musa to follow in John Obi Mikel's example and leave Leicester City to get regular football chance. Ahmed Musa. Musa has been frozen out in Leicester and against the back drop of the upcoming …
Okoronkwo commends Mikel for leaving Chelsea
Why Ahmed Musa should leave Leicester City – Ex-Super Eagles star, Okoronkwo
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!