Following Atiku to PDP or whatever party would be suicidal – APC tells Mama Taraba
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has spoken on comments by Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, aka Mama Taraba, in reaction to speculations that she was “planning” to dump President Buhari following the exit of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar from the party. Acting Chairman of the APC in Taraba, Sani Chul, expressed happiness with […]
