 Football Legend Pele Look Weak as He Supports Himself With A Frame to The Stage at Opening Ceremony | Nigeria Today
Football Legend Pele Look Weak as He Supports Himself With A Frame to The Stage at Opening Ceremony

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in Weird News/Gist, World | 0 comments

The 77-year-old Brazilian legend Pele looks too weak as he uses zimmer frame for bash to take to the stage at opening ceremony of the 2019 Carioca Football Championship in Rio. He also choose his top three players in the world at ceremony after limiting his public appearances after a number of health problems last […]

