Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Reports in Spain are linking Turkish winger Arda Turan with a move to Everton.

Liverpool are reportedly ‘desperate’ to keep hold of Philippe Coutinho, offering him captain duties and attempting to negotiate a new deal.

Joe Gomez believes the signing of Virgil van Dijk underlines the pulling power of Liverpool under Jurgen Klopp – and can benefit his own game.

Divock Origi’s 34-year-old cousin Arnold has joined Crystal Palace on trial after being told he was surplus to requirements at Lillestrom.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Antonio Conte has labelled Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez and his Chile team-mate Arturo Vidal as among the ‘best in the world’, but says it is not entirely down to him who will arrive in the January transfer window.

Shkodran Mustafi has insisted the ongoing contract sagas involving Arsenal team-mates Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil are irrelevant as long as they deliver on the pitch.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has ruled out cutting short Ruben Loftus-Cheek’s season-long loan spell at Crystal Palace.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Jose Mourinho is keen on signing a central midfielder and a winger this month, with the club interested in Bordeaux’s Brazilian Malcom. They have also scouted Borussia Dortmund duo Julian Weigl and Christian Pulisic. A move for Napoli midfielder Jorginho is likelier to happen in the summer.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Former Newcastle head coach Steve McClaren has admitted that working with the club’s hierarchy is a ‘battle’ as Rafa Benitez looks to secure the Magpies’ Premier League safety.

Chris Coleman is interested in free agent David Cotterill whom he managed while at Wales as well as Reece Burke and Cameron Jerome.

SUNDERLAND ECHO

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman has been credited with an interest in Middlesbrough midfielders Adam Clayton and Adam Forshaw as he looks to strengthen his squad.

THE SENTINEL

Port Vale have made a transfer bid to Bournemouth to try to sign Ben Whitfield, according to reports.

THE DAILY ECHO

Southampton chairman Ralph Krueger has backed under-fire manager Mauricio Pellegrino.

Pellegrino still believes he can make a success of the Saints job despite angry supporters calling for his head after Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at St Mary’s.

HULL DAILY MAIL

Antonio Conte believes Chelsea will not be looking to recall any of Hull City’s loan players this January.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH

Sean Dyche hailed Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s maturity after the Iceland winger responded to his half-time pleas to be a ‘big player’ for the Clarets.

BOURNEMOUTH ECHO

Eddie Howe insisted only “huge money” would improve the Cherries squad and said his existing playing staff had the talent to secure Premier League survival.

Bournemouth are understood to be weighing up the possibility of giving goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale some valuable experience during a loan spell.

LEICESTER MERCURY

Leicester City would have to wait until the summer if they want to make a move for Paris Saint-Germain star Hatem Ben Arfa, according to the player’s lawyer.

Bookmakers have made Riyad Mahrez odds-on to leave Leicester City in the January transfer window.

DERBY TELEGRAPH

Derby County are reportedly interested in Bristol City midfielder Marlon Pack.

Derby have also been linked with a move for West Ham defender Reece Burke.

NOTTINGHAM POST

Scunthorpe United are hoping to tie up a deal for Nottingham Forest’s young midfielder Ryan Yates.

Nottingham Forest have been linked with a loan move for West Ham central defender Reece Burke.

THE PINK UN

Birmingham City boss Steve Cotterill has refused to be drawn on the Blues’ interest in Norwich City striker Cameron Jerome..

WALES ONLINE

Carlos Carvalhal believes Swansea City could be about to see the best of Renato Sanches after the on-loan Bayern Munich midfielder impressed in the defeat to Tottenham.

READING POST

Bristol City midfielder Marlon Pack the latest name to be linked with a move to Reading.

THE ARGUS

Brighton have been backed by Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe to complete the task of staying up in their first season in the Premier League.

IPSWICH STAR

Peterborough director of football Barry Fry has revealed the club have had an offer accepted for Ipswich Town striker Kieffer Moore.

HUDDERSFIELD EXAMINER

Huddersfield Town’s first signing of the January transfer window Terence Kongolo is confident he is ready to make the step to Premier League football.

CROYDON ADVERTISER

Crystal Palace are reportedly set to make a £4m move to try and sign Ipswich Town goalkeeper Bartosz Bialkowski.

EVENING TIMES

Norwich City defender Russell Martin would consider a loan move to Rangers during the second half of the season.

Brendan Rodgers has insisted that Celtic remain relaxed as speculation continues to develop around the future of Hoops striker Moussa Dembele.

