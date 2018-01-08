Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

Manchester United have been given a boost in their pursuit of Lucas Moura, according to reports in France.

Celtic’s Kieran Tierney is a fall-back option for Manchester United should Tottenham left-back Danny Rose be deemed unattainable.

Antoine Griezmann reportedly wants £400,000-a-week to reject Barcelona and join Manchester United.

Manchester United have triggered 12-month contract extensions with Juan Mata, Ander Herrera, Ashley Young and Daley Blind, according to reports.

Arsenal legend Martin Keown believes Alexis Sanchez is trying to force a move away from the club.

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Chelsea have no interest in selling Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the summer and still regard him as part of their long-term plans.

Arsenal are keen to include Mathieu Debuchy as part of a possible deal to sign Jonny Evans from West Brom.

Joe Hart hopes his FA Cup heroics will earn him a Premier League recall for West Ham.

Eden Hazard has dropped a hint that he is set to sign a contract extension at Chelsea, similar to goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Divock Origi says he is open to the idea of a permanent move away from Liverpool.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Newcastle United youngster Alex Gilliead believes Bradford City is the “best place” for him to develop as he looks to add more goals and assists to his game.

Newcastle are keen on Las Palmas midfielder Jonathan Viera, according to reports.

SUNDERLAND ECHO

Sunderland boss Chris Coleman will not make any permanent signings in January unless players leave the club first.

Chelsea youngster Jake Clarke-Salter was due on Wearside for a medical today ahead of a loan deal for the rest of the season.

THE SENTINEL

Paul Lambert is ready to answer any SOS from Stoke City to manage them until the end of the season.

Martin O’Neill would be interested in becoming the new Stoke City manager, according to one of his former players.

THE DAILY ECHO

Southampton are trying to sign out-of-favour Arsenal forward Theo Walcott as they look to bring in a number of new players in January in order to boost their survival hopes.

HULL DAILY MAIL

The January transfer window is open and Hull City are ‘working hard’ to add to their squad, according to head coach Nigel Adkins.

LANCASHIRE TELEGRAPH

Burnley boss Sean Dyche has a “good amount” of work to do during January as he looks to strengthen his team.

Tony Mowbray remains coy on the identity of his Rovers targets but insists permanent deals are his priority in the January transfer window.

LEICESTER MERCURY

Leicester City are close to their first signing of the January transfer window with a deal for the young Mali forward Fousseni Diabate.

DERBY TELEGRAPH

Sunderland, Fulham and Reading all reportedly want to sign Derby forward Chris Martin.

WALES ONLINE

West Ham, Everton, Southampton, Watford and Celtic are keen on Alfie Mawson this month, according to reports.

THE BOLTON NEWS

Newcastle striker Adam Armstrong may be heading to Blackburn Rovers until the end of the season after his loan spell at Bolton came to an end.

BLACKPOOL GAZETTE

Sean Longstaff says regular playing time was the main factor behind his decision to extend his loan spell at Blackpool until the summer.

THE ARGUS

Brighton manager Chris Hughton has confirmed there has been no contact with Celtic over their France striker Moussa Dembele.

Angers are expecting Albion to step up their interest in Karl Toko Ekambi.

