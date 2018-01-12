Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening

Arsenal want to spark a bidding war between Manchester United and Manchester City over Alexis Sanchez.

Manchester United have cooled their interest in Bordeaux winger Malcom and are now targeting a striker this month. It is understood United are unconvinced they can clinch a deal for the Brazilian and Jose Mourinho is now believed to covet a ‘fox-in-the-box’ style striker.

Manchester United will have to act if they want to sign Mesut Ozil after the Arsenal midfielder was finally offered a new contract at the Emirates, according to sources close to the player.

Juventus and Napoli are determined to keep hold of managers Massimiliano Allegri and Maurizio Sarri in light of increased interest from Chelsea.

Crystal Palace part-owner Josh Harris insists he is committed to the Premier League club for the long haul following speculation in the summer that the Eagles could be taken over.

Arsene Wenger has admitted he does not want to kill Theo Walcott’s World Cup dream but claimed he cannot guarantee him sufficient game-time as Everton line up a £20m deal.

Liverpool have no plans to buy a new goalkeeper during the January transfer window.

Mohamed Salah says he is happy at Liverpool amid rumours linking him with Real Madrid.

Chris Coleman has refused to comment on reports linking Sunderland with a move for Burnley striker Jon Walters – but says he is looking to recruit two frontmen this month.

Newcastle can compete with the “very best” in the Premier League again if a takeover happens and investment arrives, believes former Magpies owner Sir John Hall.

Newcastle have yet to receive any fresh offers to buy the club – despite news of further interest from another Middle East investor.

Didier Ndong has told Sunderland he wants to quit this month – but Chris Coleman says the deal must be right for the club.

Steve Bruce has confirmed Aston Villa are close to signing a new player – but the manager refused to be drawn on speculation surrounding Leicester City forward Leonardo Ulloa.

Wolves outcasts Ben Marshall and Michal Zyro are believed to be attracting good interest from a host of clubs as the Molineux hierarchy look to move them out this month.

Port Vale boss Neil Aspin has played down a move in the transfer window for Gateshead’s versatile midfielder and winger Luke Hannant but admits he does like the player.

Everton have moved into pole position to sign Saints target Theo Walcott.

Nigel Adkins says Hull City will not chase short-term fixes at inflated prices this month as he continues to wait on a first breakthrough in the January transfer window.

Burnley defender James Tarkowski says an England call would be a dream come true – but admits he may have an international dilemma should Poland come calling.

Claude Puel has confirmed striker Kelechi Iheanacho will not be leaving Leicester City in the January transfer window. Puel has also said there has been no change in Riyad Mahrez’s situation at Leicester and he expects the winger to stay at the club.

Carlos Carvalhal has revealed his admiration for Newcastle’s Jonjo Shelvey.

Former manager Michael Laudrup has questioned why the same problems have kept repeating themselves at Swansea City since his departure.

Slavisa Jokanovic insists he does not know anything about the rumours linking Ryan Fredericks with a move away from the Cottage, and expects his side will be strengthened soon.

Striker Chris Martin is attracting interest from clubs in this transfer window, Derby County boss Gary Rowett has confirmed.

