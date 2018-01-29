Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Evening

LONDON EVENING STANDARD

Chelsea are considering hiring former Blues defender Juliano Belletti as their director of football to work alongside Antonio Conte’s possible replacement Luis Enrique.

Tottenham are hopeful of completing a deal worth around £25m for PSG winger Lucas Moura before Wednesday’s transfer deadline.

Joe Hart wants to be released from his season-long loan at West Ham.

MANCHESTER EVENING NEWS

The LA Galaxy are inching closer to signing Manchester United forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Jose Mourinho confirmed there will be no more business this month at Manchester United.

LIVERPOOL ECHO

Everton are willing to offload striker Sandro Ramirez this month – but clubs fear being priced out of a move.

Inter Milan admit they are now unlikely to move for Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge this month.

Everton are among a host of clubs reportedly chasing Hull City youngster Jarrod Bowen.

NEWCASTLE CHRONICLE

Newcastle have tasted more disappointment in their bid to sign Nicolai Jorgensen from Feyenoord after the Dutch club rejected their improved offer.

Rafa Benitez has made it clear that Aleksandar Mitrovic will be considered for first-team action for the second half of the season – if the Serbian striker remains at Newcastle.

Kazenga LuaLua is eager to prove himself to the passionate Sunderland supporters, and says he feels like he is returning home after joining from Brighton.

SUNDERLAND ECHO

Sunderland hope to add a goalkeeper and a striker to their squad before the transfer window shuts on Wednesday night.

BIRMINGHAM MAIL

Birmingham City have been linked with a move for Blackburn defender Charlie Mulgrew.

Birmingham are also keen to take Sam Field on loan from West Bromwich Albion.

EXPRESS & STAR

Wolves have launched a bid to bring former striker Benik Afobe back to the club on loan.

HULL DAILY MAIL

Hull City are reportedly interested in signing Barnsley club captain Angus MacDonald before Wednesday’s transfer deadline.

LEICESTER MERCURY

Ahmed Musa looks set to join Leonardo Ulloa by going out on loan before the end of the transfer window.

West Ham have offered £12m for Tottenham and Leicester City target James Maddison.

NOTTINGHAM POST

Joe Worrall has delivered a clear message, insisting ‘I’m going nowhere’ and pledging that, while he has fierce ambitions to play in the Premier League, he wants to do it with Nottingham Forest.

DERBY TELEGRAPH

Derby County have made a £6m offer to Bristol City for Aden Flint.

Johnny Russell wants to leave Derby County to pursue a career in the MLS, manager Gary Rowett has revealed.

WEST LONDON SPORT

QPR are discussing whether to offer Tim Cahill a short-term deal.

