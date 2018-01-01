Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning

Real Madrid are preparing an opening bid of £130m for unsettled Chelsea star Eden Hazard.

West Ham have been told they will have to pay £40m to land Swansea defender Alfie Mawson.

Rangers are trying to lure highly-rated Arsenal teenager Marcus McGuane on loan to Ibrox.

Derby, Birmingham and Sunderland have joined Cardiff in the race to sign Norwich striker Cameron Jerome.

Jose Mourinho wants to sign Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid in January to salvage Manchester United’s season and is urging the club’s board to trigger his £86m release clause.

Southampton are pushing to sign Theo Walcott on an initial loan deal from Arsenal.

Turkey striker Cenk Tosun has been pictured in London ahead of completing his move to Everton from Besiktas on New Year’s Day.

West Brom have enquired into the availability of Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, with Crystal Palace and West Ham also keen.

Nottingham Forest are looking to Aitor Karanka to replace Mark Warburton, who was sacked on New Year’s Eve.

West Brom are preparing a fresh offer for Middlesbrough centre-back Ben Gibson, who would be their No 1 target to replace in-demand Jonny Evans.

Watford are confident of winning the battle to sign Leicester striker Islam Slimani.

Adrian is ready to commit himself to signing a new contract at West Ham now he has won his place back from Joe Hart.

Burton Albion are keen on little-used Crystal Palace midfielder Jordon Mutch.

Arsenal forward Mesut Ozil is a doubt for the clash with Chelsea after missing the draw at West Brom.

Celtic are set to step up their bid to bring highly-rated Dundee defender Jack Hendry to the club.

Burnley could make a January move for Celtic centre-back Jozo Simunovic.

St Johnstone have ripped up the contracts of striker Graham Cummins and defender Ally Gilchrist.

