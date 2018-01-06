Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning

Liverpool have contacted Leicester City as Jurgen Klopp plots a swoop for Riyad Mahrez.

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has rejected a second contract offer amid Real Madrid interest.

Rafael Benitez is prioritising Newcastle’s Premier League survival over the FA Cup.

Stoke have warned West Ham that Joe Allen is not for sale with the Potters desperate to avoid a repeat of Marko Arnautovic’s exit from the club.

Newcastle are eyeing a surprise January move for Joe Hart after the England goalkeeper lost his place at West Ham.

David Moyes has sought to reassure Joe Hart that he will give him opportunities to revive his career at West Ham before the World Cup.

Newcastle United are interested in signing Danny Ings and are nearing completion of a loan deal for Chelsea’s Kenedy.

Philippe Coutinho is set for Barcelona switch as Liverpool demand £145m to allow their superstar to leave Anfield.

Manchester City are lining up a £35m swoop for Alexis Sanchez after losing Gabriel for two months.

