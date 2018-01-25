Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning

Liverpool and Everton could go head-to-head for West Brom striker Salomon Rondon this month in a £15m deal.

David Beckham is set to launch his long-awaited Miami MLS team next week.

Leicester assistant manager Michael Appleton has ruled himself out of a return to Oxford United.

West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang is a surprise target for Inter Milan.

Former Arsenal and Manchester City defender Bacary Sagna could be linking up Serie A bottom side Benevento.

New Wales boss Ryan Giggs has confirmed he has spoken to Paul Scholes about joining his coaching staff.

Gareth Southgate is ready to give Jack Wilshere an England recall for the World Cup.

Arsenal are eyeing up Mainz defender Abdou Diallo as Arsene Wenger vows to carry on spending.

The Football Association have been accused of double standards as the row over Phil Neville’s appointment as England Women head coach turned toxic.

Michael O’Neill will sign a new £700,000-a-year deal with Northern Ireland to keep him in charge until 2024.

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony says it will take more than £4m to prise in-form striker Jack Marriott away from the League One club.

Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis wants to sign Bradford City striker Charlie Wyke, who was born in the town and failed to make the grade at the Sky Bet Championship club as a youngster.

Ipswich have told Cardiff they want £500,000 for striker David McGoldrick.

Kevin De Bruyne insists Manchester City do not need Alexis Sanchez as they look to complete an historic Quadruple.

Aymeric Laporte has told Athletic Bilbao he wants to join Manchester City in a deal worth £57m.

Newcastle United have been told to improve their £14m offer for Feyenoord striker Nicolai Jorgensen.

Bordeaux want Middlesbrough striker Martin Braithwaite on loan, with a £7m option to buy.

Chelsea left-back Baba Rahman is set to rejoin Schalke on loan.

New Watford boss Javi Gracia could make Sweden U21 goalkeeper Pontus Dahlberg his first signing.

Stoke are among the clubs showing an interest in Hertha Berlin striker David Selke.

Norwich are closing on a deal to bring Eintracht Braunschweig winger Onel Hernandez to the club.

Manchester United and Manchester City will go head-to-head again, this time trying to force a transfer for Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri over the line.

Edin Dzeko’s proposed moved to Chelsea is being held up by his agent, who needs a visa before flying to London.

Leicester striker Islam Slimani, who has been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, attended Chelsea’s Carabao Cup semi-final with Arsenal.

Liverpool outcast Lazar Markovic is a target for Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow.

Alberto Moreno should be back in Liverpool’s plans soon after returning to training – he has been out since December with an ankle injury.

Chelsea have started to explore other options to bolster their attack should a deal for Edin Dzeko prove impossible to complete.

Celtic chiefs are furious that Stewart Regan has signed Scotland up to play away friendlies against Peru and Mexico because the club faces an early June return to training should they win the title and enter Champions League qualifying.

Leigh Griffiths has no interest in leaving Celtic, despite the striker’s recent struggles to earn a regular start.

The post Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips This Morning appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

