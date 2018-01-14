Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips Today

Manchester United are prepared to make Alexis Sanchez the Premier League’s first £350,000-a-week player.

Arsenal are targeting £35m winger Malcom as Sanchez is set to leave, with the Chile international uncertain to start against Bournemouth on Sunday.

Manchester City are checking on Lille midfielder Boubakary Soumare.

Getafe goalkeeper Vicente Guaita is expected to become Roy Hodgson’s first signing as Crystal Palace manager for £3.5m.

West Ham are monitoring Marouane Fellaini’s contract situation at Manchester United.

Stoke will make a move to appoint Martin O’Neill as their new manager in the next 48 hours.

Stoke City have offered Martin O’Neill and Roy Keane a return to Premier League management.

Alexis Sanchez will earn £60k-a-week more at Manchester United if he chooses them over Manchester City this month.

Fulham are monitoring Nelson Oliveira’s situation at Norwich after Derby made an £8m bid for the striker.

Jose Mourinho has made his peace with Manchester United after executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward promised to fund a £120m package to sign Alexis Sanchez.

Mourinho is ready to go into battle again with Antonio Conte – this time for Juventus’ £53m-rated defender Alex Sandro.

West Ham manager David Moyes will test Everton’s resolve to keep hold of ­midfielder Tom Davies.

Stoke City are waiting for Martin O’Neill’s decision over their vacant manager’s job.

Liverpool are still in the race to sign Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka.

Manchester United have set Alexis Sanchez a deadline of Friday to sign or they will withdraw their interest.

The post Football Papers: All The Latest Football News And Transfer Gossips Today appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

