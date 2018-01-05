Football transfer rumours: Chelsea to sign West Ham’s Andy Carroll on loan? – The Guardian
|
The Guardian
|
Football transfer rumours: Chelsea to sign West Ham's Andy Carroll on loan?
The Guardian
Andy Carroll: a target for Antonio Conte. Perhaps. Photograph: James Griffiths/West Ham via Getty Images. Soccer · Rumour Mill. Football transfer rumours: Chelsea to sign West Ham's Andy Carroll on loan? Today's fluff is sapped. Nick Ames · @NickAmes82 …
Rumour Mill: Courtois drops Blues stay hints, Conte keen on Carroll, Toffees eye ex-Barca target
Chelsea want Andy Carroll on loan with enquiries made: West Ham boss David Moyes unaware
David Moyes bemused by Andy Carroll-Chelsea transfer link
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!