For the sake of Love! ❤ Godwin Strings drops Two New Covers for “Aduke” & “You And I” | Watch on BN

Prolific violinist Godwin Strings has released sublime new covers for two crowd-favorite love songs. The songs include “Aduke” by Tjan & “You and I” by John Legend. This is Godwin Strings’ first release in 2018 as he aims to make a mark on the industry with his undeniable talent. Listen and Watch the videos below: […]

The post For the sake of Love! ❤ Godwin Strings drops Two New Covers for “Aduke” & “You And I” | Watch on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

