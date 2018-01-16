For the Up & Coming! Sess drops “The PRBLM Free Instrumental Mixtape (Vol 2)” | Listen on BN

Sess (the PRBLM Kid), multi-award winning producer had decided to make a Sequel to the “Free PRBLM Instrumental” that was dropped in January 2017, “The PRBLM Free Instrumental Mixtape (Volume 2)“. This is his way of giving back to the music world, making available these beats, authentically created by him, inspired by Cardinal Life Elements, WEST […]

The post For the Up & Coming! Sess drops “The PRBLM Free Instrumental Mixtape (Vol 2)” | Listen on BN appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

