 Forbes List! Check out the 5 richest pastors in Africa 2017/2018 – They are all Nigerians | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Forbes List! Check out the 5 richest pastors in Africa 2017/2018 – They are all Nigerians

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

  There are a lot of pastors in the African continent, who are leading the communities and congregations. Sometimes this profession can not only bring peace of mind but also a lot of money. There are some pastors who earn really good amount of money, and in this article, you will find out who the […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.