Ford Explorer Wins SUV, Nigeria Car Awards – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Independent Newspapers Limited
|
Ford Explorer Wins SUV, Nigeria Car Awards
Independent Newspapers Limited
The Ford Explorer has emerged as the Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) of the Year at the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) Awards held recently in Lagos. The Explorer has continued to build on its global heritage as it emerges a segment leader in …
Coscharis ends year with multiple awards
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!