 Ford F-Series sales may reach 900000 – The Nation Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ford F-Series sales may reach 900000 – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jan 1, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Ford F-Series sales may reach 900000
The Nation Newspaper
The Ford's F-Series full-sized pickup line, led by the F-150, could post sales of 900,000 units this year. After decades as the top-selling vehicle in the United States, it will keep that crown with ease. F-Series sales through November were 807,379
The Ford Motor Recorded Sales of 1.1 Million in China for 2015BangaloreWeekly

all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.