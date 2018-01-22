Forex Regulating Agency injects Market with $210m – NTA News
Forex Regulating Agency injects Market with $210m
Olalekan Ajayi, Abuja: The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has boosted the inter-bank Foreign Exchange Market with the sum of $210million, to meet customers' requests in various segments of the market. In its quest to meet the customers' needs in the …
CBN boosts forex market with $210m
