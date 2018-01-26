 Forex: Retail SMIs get $304.4m – The Eagle Online | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Forex: Retail SMIs get $304.4m – The Eagle Online

Posted on Jan 26, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Eagle Online

Forex: Retail SMIs get $304.4m
The Eagle Online
The Central Bank of Nigeria has intervened in the Retail Secondary Market Intervention Sales of the inter-bank Foreign Exchange Market to the tune of $304,400,000.00. Figures obtained from the Bank indicated that the sum, as in previous interventions
CBN again injects $304.4m into forex marketThe Nation Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.