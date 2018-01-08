 Forget 2019, Northern youth groups tell Buhari | Nigeria Today
Forget 2019, Northern youth groups tell Buhari

Posted on Jan 8, 2018

COALITION of youth groups in Northern Nigeria has called on President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek re-election. The leaders of the coalition, called Northern Youth Coalition, stated this when they addressed journalists at the Press Centre in Kano, yesterday. They said they were dissatisfied with Mr. Buhari’s performance as president and that seeking reelection “could […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

