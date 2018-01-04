Forlan bound for HK – Kitchee sign veteran striker ahead of Asian Champions League campaign – Hong Kong Standard (press release)
|
Hong Kong Standard (press release)
|
Forlan bound for HK – Kitchee sign veteran striker ahead of Asian Champions League campaign
Hong Kong Standard (press release)
Former Manchester United striker Diego Forlan has signed for Kitchee ahead of their appearance in the group stages of the Asian Champions League. Forlan, who last played professionally in 2016 for Indian Super League side Mumbai City, will arrive in …
