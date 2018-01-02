Former Argentine striker severely wounded after firework exploded in his face on Christmas day

Lucas Viatri is facing an extended spell on the sidelines after a firework “accidentally” exploded in his face during Christmas celebrations back home in Argentina. Viatri’s Uruguayan employers have confirmed that the 30-year-old forward could be missing for “several months” after the accident, which took place in his home city of Buenos Aires, during what […]

The post Former Argentine striker severely wounded after firework exploded in his face on Christmas day appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

