 Former Football Star, George Weah Sworn In As The New Liberian President
Former Football Star, George Weah Sworn In As The New Liberian President

Posted on Jan 22, 2018

Former International football star George Weah has been sworn in as Liberia’s new president on today being Monday, 22nd January, 2007 in the country’s first transition between democratically elected leaders since 1944.

George Weah, 51, took over from Nobel laureate Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, who spent 12 years at the helm, steering the West African nation away from the trauma of a civil war which plagued the nation for decades.
African leaders all over African attended the swearing in ceremony including former Ghana President, J. Rawlings, current Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo, Ovation Magazine Boss, Dele Momodu and host of other dignitaries. 

