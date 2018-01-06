Former IGP calls for stronger ties among couples



Retired Inspector-General of Police, Musiliu Smith has called for stronger ties trust and genuine endurance among couples to promote enduring marital success especially now that marriages are witnessing high rates of divorce. In addition, he pleaded with married couples to serve as worthy examples for others to emulate.

He made these remarks as the chairman of the 70th Birthday celebration of Modinat Abiola Sanusi and the Golden Jubilee Wedding Anniversary reception of the Celebrant and her husband, Teslim Sanusi, the Executive Chairman, Cosmic Insurance Brokers Ltd, Alausa, Ikeja, held in Lagos.

Extolling the celebrants, Smith lamented the unfortunate rampant broken marriages and homes which resultantly affect the children and in turn, the society.

Several tributes were paid to the celebrants, starting from their worthy contributions to the service of God and mankind, especially in the areas of improving the lots of others through philanthropy. Sanusi was formerly the Multi-District governor, the Lions International while Alhaja Modinat Sanusi is the proprietress of Benchmark Montessori School.

Highlights of the event included a cultural dance display by the Tiny Tots of the school, tributes, cutting of the 70th Birthday and the golden jubilee wedding cake.

