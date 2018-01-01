Former Joint Chiefs chairman: Nuclear war with North Korea closer than ever – fox13now.com
|
fox13now.com
|
Former Joint Chiefs chairman: Nuclear war with North Korea closer than ever
fox13now.com
The United States is “closer to a nuclear war with North Korea” than ever, Adm. Mike Mullen, a former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Sunday, adding that he does not “see the opportunities to solve this diplomatically at this particular …
US, North Korea closer to war than ever: Former US military chief
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!