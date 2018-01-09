 Former LG Chairman sentenced to 6 Years in Jail for Stealing & using Position for Personal Gratification | Nigeria Today
Former LG Chairman sentenced to 6 Years in Jail for Stealing & using Position for Personal Gratification

A former chairman of Orolu Local Government Area of Osun state, Chief Rufus Woleola Ojo was yesterday convicted and sentenced to 6 years imprisonment for corruption. According to EFCC, he was prosecuted at the Osun State High Court, Ede by the Ibadan Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and was pronounced […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

