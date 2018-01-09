Former LG Chairman sentenced to 6 Years in Jail for Stealing & using Position for Personal Gratification

A former chairman of Orolu Local Government Area of Osun state, Chief Rufus Woleola Ojo was yesterday convicted and sentenced to 6 years imprisonment for corruption. According to EFCC, he was prosecuted at the Osun State High Court, Ede by the Ibadan Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, and was pronounced […]

The post Former LG Chairman sentenced to 6 Years in Jail for Stealing & using Position for Personal Gratification appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

