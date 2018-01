Former Nigeria Minister Of Finance, Okonjo-Iweala’s Son Weds In Abia State

The Former Nigeria Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala was in Abia State to witnessed the wedding ceremony of his son. The wedding between Uchechi Iweala and Chioma Achebe reportedly took place in Umuahia, Abia state.

The son of the ex minister reportedly got got married to the granddaughter of popular Nigerian novelist, poet and critic, Chinua Achebe.