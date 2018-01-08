Former Osun LG chairman bags 3-year jail sentence for N22m fraud – TheCable



Former Osun LG chairman bags 3-year jail sentence for N22m fraud

TheCable

Rufus Ojo, a former chairman of Orolu local government area of Osun state, has been sentenced to three years in prison for allegedly diverting N22 million meant for the council. David Oladimeji, a judge of the state high court, found Ojo guilty on two …



and more »

