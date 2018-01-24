Former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal In Detention

The immediate past Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, has been detained by the The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for alleged fraud to the tune of N223m. According to the PUNCH, It was learnt that Lawal arrived at the Abuja office of the EFCC around 11am on Wednesday after which he […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

