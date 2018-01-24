Former USA Gymnastics Team Doctor Larry Nassar sentenced to up to 175 Years in Prison

Larry Nassar, former USA Gymnastics team doctor, has been sentenced to between 40 and 175 years in prison, Guardian reports. Nassar, who had previously pled guilty to molesting 7 girls under his care, had a total of 156 girls and women testify against him at his sentencing hearing. Another 24 girls and women also submitted […]

