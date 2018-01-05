Foundation targets 3,000 free eye treatments in Enugu

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU—A charity organisation, Kings Care Empowerment Foundation, KINCEF, has commenced free eyes treatment in Enugu State, where it hopes to cure over 3,000 patients.

Commencing the treatment at Akegbe-Ugwu community, yesterday, KINCEF Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Ugochukwu Agu said, the foundation was basically out for eye-related issues in the state.

Agu said the foundation embarked on the first phase of five days free eyes treatment in the community with a target to reach 3,000 people with sight problems.

He noted that the organisation had plans of extending the service to the three senatorial zones of the state, as well as embark on talent hunts for African children in sports and education.

“We also have empowerment for women and children and we hope to give scholarships. We are partnering with Save Sight Group in USA,” said Agu.

A recipient of the service, Mr. Emmanuel Arum said he was diagnosed with cataract and given eye glasses and some drugs pending when he will go for surgery .

Another beneficiary, Mrs. Beatrice Udeh said her eyes were itching for over a year before she came for treatment

“I pray that God will keep them alive to do more for other people because they are tools in the hands of God,” Udeh prayed.

The post Foundation targets 3,000 free eye treatments in Enugu appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

