Four die, 13 injured in crash

Four persons were confirmed dead while 13 others were injured in a road crash that occurred opposite Christopher University, on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway involving a white Innosson bus and a Toyota Sienna.

The Ogun State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Clement Oladele, who confirmed the accident to journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital yesterday, said the accident occurred on Saturday night

In all, a total of 23 people, comprising 18 male adults, four females and one female child, were involved in the crash. Thirteen of them – nine males, three females and the female child were injured, while two males and two females died on the spot.

Oladele attributed the cause of the accident to excessive speeding on the part of the drivers of the two vehicles, which resulted in collision. The two vehicles involved in the crash are Innosson bus with registration number AKL 450 YY and Toyota Sienna with registration number FST 370 DC.

Oladele added that the bodies of the victims had been deposited at Fakoya Mortuary, Sagamu while the injured victims were taken to Broad Life Hosiptal at Olowotedo and Idera Hospital at Sagamu.

He urged motorists to drive cautiously and obey all traffic rules and regulations.

